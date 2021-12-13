Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inside BTS members V and J-Hope's Hawaiian vacation: Drinking vodka, swimming in the rain and long drives
music

Inside BTS members V and J-Hope's Hawaiian vacation: Drinking vodka, swimming in the rain and long drives

BTS: J-Hope and V shared pictures and videos from their recent trip to Hawaii. The members enjoyed the holiday after BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert. 
BTS members J-Hope and V shared pics from their trip to Hawaii. 
Published on Dec 13, 2021 05:32 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS singer V on Monday shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his trip to Hawaii and confirmed that his fellow BTS member J-Hope was with him during their stay. While V had said he was travelling with his family, it seems like J-Hope was there with his family as well. 

In his Instagram Stories, V first shared a photo of him posing underneath a lamp post. He followed it up with pictures from his time by the pool, posing against the sunset and a goofy moment. 

BTS singer V shares pics from his trip to Hawaii.

He then shared videos of him on a drive while enjoying some music and gazing at the view. V also posted a video in which he was trying a new drink. In his caption, the singer revealed he was trying vodka for the first time. 

As translated by BTS fan @modooborahae on Twitter, the singer said, “(My) first time trying vodka. Drank one sip and gave it to appa (dad). It’s bitter, it’s strong.” 

He also shared a video of a performance at a restaurant but unfortunately, the singer arrives just when the gig ended. “I came but it ended? Ah it’s sad. Not a joke when they say life is about timing, they say he sang Purple Rain, it’s a song I like,” he captioned the video. 

The Winter Bear singer then confirmed that he met J-Hope and they enjoyed a swim under the rain. “It was fun wasn’t it? we put our lives on the line here didn’t we?” V asked J-Hope as he shared a picture of both of them. J-Hope, sharing the picture on his stories, replied, “Got hit on the face/cheeks by the rain, didn’t know it would hurt that much.” 

BTS members J-Hope and V swim in the rain. 

J-Hope too shared a string of pictures in a three-part post to show a glimpse of how he spent his time in Hawaii. 

Last week, BTS singer V has shared a post on Weverse, thanking fans in Hawaii for respecting his and his family's privacy at the airport. “Thank you ARMY for pretending to not know and for being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport love you,” he wrote. 

