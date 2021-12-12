BTS: Jin, V give 'fans' RM, Jungkook autographs, Jimin asks J-Hope for help as he forgets Save Me's dance steps. Watch

BTS singers Jin and V turned their green room into a ‘fan signing event’ and handed out their autographs to fellow BTS members, a new Bangtan Bomb revealed. The new video, titled How to Have Fun in the Green Room, seems to have been recorded on the day BTS members met Coldplay in the US.

The video began with Jin seated on a table and signing a piece of paper. The description read, “First, they hold a fan-signing event.” He walked up to RM, who was interacting with a few people, and handed the paper to the BTS leader. The rapper cracked up as Jin left.

V followed Jin's lead and gave an autograph to Jungkook. Jin too handed Jungkook a piece of paper with an autograph and a note that read: “To Jungkook, throw this away.” Jungkook, looking at the paper, asked Jin: “What's this? You want me to throw it out?”

The video then proceeded to show the members dancing on their song Save Me but with no music on. “Second, they vigorously practice the choreography for Save Me after the autograph signing event,” the description in the video read as J-Hope and Jungkook danced together.

Watching the duo dance, Jimin asked, “What? Are we practicing Save Me? You can really dance!” Soon after, V, RM, Jin and Jimin joined J-Hope and Jungkook to practice the dance routine. As they danced, RM was elated to know that he remembers the steps while Jimin still couldn't remember the steps completely. “What comes after this?” he asked J-Hope. The members try to recall the steps together.

BTS had visited the US in September, where they delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly, performed Permission to Dance at UN hall and met Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion. During their meet with Coldplay, the members gifted the band modernised hanboks.