Inside Rihanna’s birthday celebrations after A$AP Rocky’s gun trial verdict

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna marked her 37th birthday with a special celebration. A source told Page Six that the couple used the occasion to “reconnect” and share a moment of joy after Rocky’s recent legal victory. Just days before her birthday on Thursday, the rapper received a favourable verdict in his gun trial. For Rihanna's birthday, A$AP Rocky gifts her a diamond pendant necklace while they reconnect as a family before stepping out for dinner. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) (AFP)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate her birthday in style

Sources revealed to the media outlet that the rapper planned a thoughtful and meaningful gift for the singer— a diamond pendant necklace shaped like the scales of justice. The exact design and price of the expensive jewellery is yet to be determined. The couple is known for their bling with the Umbrella singer often spotted wearing jewels paying an ode to her husband and two children.

The insider revealed to Page Six, “Rocky and Rihanna had breakfast at home, with just the two of them and their kids. Today’s the day where they’re basically reconnecting with the family and they’re just staying home.” The couple share two sons–RZA, 2, and Riot, 1. The source also shared that they are not going out to a big dinner.”

However, later in the evening, the couple stepped out in style, hitting up the popular hotspot The Nice Guy, where they matched in sophisticated suiting—Rocky in a trench coat and Rihanna in a sharp blazer and tie. The source added, “They’re basically just appreciating the fact that they’re able to be together.”

A$AP Rocky’s collab with Ray-Ban

On Friday, A$AP Rocky was announced as the first-ever creative director for Ray-Ban, following his stylish court appearances where he showcased multiple pairs from the brand’s upcoming black-out collection. Throughout the trial, he and Rihanna turned heads with their coordinated, court-appropriate outfits, as reported by Page Six.

This impeccable fashion sense continued during the reading of the final verdict on February 19, when the couple was seen in matching grey pinstripes. The rapper was acquitted on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The decision came just after the jury deliberated for five hours, ultimately clearing Rocky of all charges.