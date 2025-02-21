Zach Bryan recorded using homophobic slur in heated bar confrontation after losing a pool game: Watch

Country music star Zach Bryan was caught on camera using a homophobic slur during a confrontation at a West Village bar in New York City on Monday. The incident, which was captured in a video obtained by TMZ, shows the singer in a heated exchange with other bar patrons. This comes just months after his highly publicised breakup with Brianna Chickenfry. Country star Zach Bryan was filmed using a homophobic slur during a confrontation at a NYC bar, escalating after he lost a pool game. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Diddy's lawyer abruptly quits rapper's case with mysterious statement, ‘Under no…’

Zack Bryan caught throwing racial slurs in viral video

The incident was captured by a customer wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses after Bryan and his group were invited to join a pool game around midnight. After losing three rounds, witnesses reported that Bryan's attitude “changed on the drop of a dime.” The video then cut to the situation where the matter had further escalated with one of the patrons explaining to Bryan, “I'm not trying to record your a**. I'm trying to record my s**t with my friends, for memories that I want to have, to have fun and you're just being a d****e.”

The customer added, “Like you're seriously just being a d***,” to which he replied, “That's the gayest thing I've ever heard,” as reported by MailOnline. As the 28-year-old started to walk away, the patron with the glasses and his group offered a questioning response.

Also Read: Lip reader reveals what Amy Schumer told Blake Lively about Justin Baldoni drama, ‘God help me’

Bryan’s friends leave him behind after an altercation

At the beginning of the clip, the country celebrity commented on the glasses of the customer who elaborated that they belonged to one of his friends. According to TMZ, the singer said, “I wanna rip them off your face so bad, ‘cause we're at a bar,” as he showed his balled fist in the air. The video then shifted to Bryan’s point of view as he tried on the glasses and said, “You're gonna see some terrible things tonight.” Following teh verbal altercation, Bryan’s friends paid their bill and and left him.

Witnesses also revealed that Bryan and his friends repeatedly asked the group not to record them, but the filming continued. This follows a similar confrontation Bryan faced four months earlier at a Portland concert when a fan threw a can at him on stage. The singer stopped the performance to address the crowd before tossing the can back, just a week after another object had been thrown at him during a previous show.