Internet reacts as Jungkook lashes out at obsessed fans waiting outside his home

Famous K-pop idol Jungkook recently expressed his frustration with saesangs, a Korean term for obsessive fans. During a Weverse live session on December 8, the 26-year-old BTS member spoke about the situation getting out of hand as some people allegedly stalked him and stood outside his house waiting for him. The session marks the singer's last live interaction with his fans before his mandatory military enlistment.

Jungkook calls out obsessive fans

BTS star Jungkook recently went on a Weverse live(Photo by Twitter/viraltakes)

Jungkook began the live session by calling out saesangs who follow him wherever he goes. The Seven singer told them “don't cross the line” as he expressed his resentment over it. This left his fans a.k.a ARMYs feeling proud of the singer for standing up for himself. Soon after the live session ended, they flocked to social media to express their thoughts. Many also explained how this situation makes them angry and concerned for the Jungkook's safety.

Fans show support for Jungkook

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “It's crazy that jungkook has saesangs in front of his house, he's stalked regularly has absolutely insane solos trying to ruin his life & yet he still goes live and wants to be with us & it's because he knows there's actual army that respect him and love him out here fk he's sooo.”

Another fan wrote, “How do saesangs live their lives like ???? If jungkook cursed me on live to not come by his house I'd dig my own grave and dıe” One more fan said, “All the fbs that share saesang content, all those who hype saesang content...yeah y'all shld be ashamed...Jungkook rightfully calling out all these miserable stalkers as he shld!!”

Yet another fan said, “A part of me wonders if he turned the live on before he got home on purpose so he could call them out. Whether he did or not I love him for saying that.” One more said, “you heard him,literally respect him and his boundaries,nobody wants random people lurking outside their house,that’s not normal at all.”