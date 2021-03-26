Ipsitaa: Having seen my YouTube covers & mashups, Yo Yo’s team scouted me for the song First Kiss

How does one go from studying economics and psychology at prestigious universities, to pursuing music on the side too? Ask Ipsitaa, who has sung tracks such as Pagalpanti’s title track, First Kiss with Yo Yo Honey Singh, and more, and is currently pursuing an MSc in Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics.

“I grew up singing, dancing, and acting; I started singing before I could talk, dancing at 5 and doing theatre at 7. I was in high school, I got fascinated by the world of Behavioural Economics. I was lucky to be able to pursue both my academic and my performing arts-related passions at university. But it was when I started making YouTube videos — music mashups and song covers — that I realised how much I loved being in the studio and on camera,” she tells us.

In fact, she continues on her passion for music and adds, “My parents recall having to physically lift me off of the stage because I could spend hours just singing and performing, even as a little kid. My passion for singing grew stronger when I began training in Western Classical at 14 and started performing and competing with my school chorus and as the school soloist in high school.”

And all that energy culminated into her finally getting into playback. Her recent single, First Kiss became popular. We ask how did it happen for her. Ipsitaa says, “Having seen my YouTube covers & mashups, Yo Yo’s team scouted me. I was contacted for a meeting and before I knew it, we were jamming and recording First Kiss. From the audio recording, dance classes, to being on set — it was an absolutely incredible experience!”

Her latest track, Solo Laila also released recently. She says it was dedicated to women, “Who dare to fly high and show up for themselves, who care about their dreams and make them all come true. Being a Solo Laila doesn’t mean you have to be single or unmarried. It’s more of a mindset. It’s about treating yourself well and being your own hero.”