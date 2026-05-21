Jasmine Sandlas halts Dehradun concert as barricades collapse, asks her team to take over: ‘Guards are very aggressive’

Panic unfolded at singer Jasmine Sandlas’ concert in Dehradun after chaos broke out among the audience when barricades suddenly collapsed, causing several fans to fall. Several videos from the venue, which are now circulating widely on social media, show the singer pausing her performance and asking her personal security team to take matters into their own hands.

Jasmine Sandlas stops concert midway

Jasmine Sandlas was performing at Dehradun's DIT University.

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Jasmine was performing at a university in Dehradun when a section of the barricading near the audience suddenly gave way, triggering brief chaos at the venue. Videos from the concert show several fans standing near the front row losing their balance and falling moments after the barricade collapsed.

Jasmine, who was in the middle of her performance when the incident occurred, quickly spotted the commotion in the crowd and immediately paused the concert.

In videos now doing the rounds on social media, Jasmine can be seen repeatedly urging her team to step in as she voiced concern over the rough handling of the crowd by security personnel.

“I am so sorry this is happening. I need my internal team to take over. These security guards are very aggressive. I need my internal team to take over right now. We can solve this in 30 seconds,” Jasmin is heard saying in one of the clips.

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{{^usCountry}} After the situation was brought under control, Jasmine resumed her performance and even tried to ease the tension by cracking a joke, drawing cheers from the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the situation was brought under control, Jasmine resumed her performance and even tried to ease the tension by cracking a joke, drawing cheers from the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I’ve come to Dehradun for the first time, and that too to DIT. I can understand that there’s a lot of excitement. But when I come on stage, please make sure the barricading is done well,” she told the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’ve come to Dehradun for the first time, and that too to DIT. I can understand that there’s a lot of excitement. But when I come on stage, please make sure the barricading is done well,” she told the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

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Other videos from the college fest show Jasmine performing tracks from Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The singer also struck an emotional chord with students by belting out Jeene Do from 3 Idiots, along with Pyaar Ke Pal, the iconic track by KK.

About Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine was born in Jalandhar and raised in California. She started her singing career with the song Muskan in 2008 and later worked with Bohemia on the album Gulabi.

Jasmine made her singing debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's movie, Kick. Her song Yaar Na Miley from the movie became a huge hit. She went on to give hit songs like Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Street Dancer 3D, Taras Ni Aya Tujhko in Munjya, Nasha in Raid 2, Ashiqaan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Poison Baby in Thamma and others.

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Her recent songs in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar have also become chartbusters. In the first part of the film, the actor sang the title track and the item song, Shararat. Both of which received immense love. In the second part of the film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, she won hearts with her voice in the song Jaiye Sanjana. The two-part film has become a huge box office success, collecting over ₹3000 crore worldwide as a franchise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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