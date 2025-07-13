Jeff Lynne cuts ELO farewell tour short as he cancels final concert at BST Hyde Park: Here's why

Jeff Lynne has called off what was meant to be his last-ever live show, citing health problems. The Guardian reports that the Electric Light Orchestra frontman was set to headline Sunday’s BST Hyde Park concert in London, closing the band’s farewell “Over and Out” tour. It would have marked 55 years since ELO was formed. But on Saturday, organisers confirmed that Lynne is suffering from a “systemic infection” and will not be able to perform. The show will not be rescheduled. Jeff Lynne cancels final show due to health issues, ending ELO's farewell tour.(Jeff Lynne/YouTube )

The entire event, including sets by Steve Winwood and The Doobie Brothers, has now been cancelled. Ticket holders will receive refunds.

Jeff Lynne's recent health challenges

Lynne, 77, had already pulled out of a show in Manchester earlier this week, cancelling just before showtime. He managed to appear in Birmingham days earlier for what was billed as a hometown send-off, but did not play guitar. He had injured his wrist in a recent taxi accident in London and was still recovering.

In a statement, BST organisers said: “Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show. Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time, nor will he be able to reschedule. The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today – and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time.”

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter dialed back the heat during her ‘magical’ Hyde Park concert: Here's why

Hyde Park was supposed to be a full-circle moment

The cancellation brings an unexpected end to a tour that was meant to close the chapter on Lynne’s five-decade career. He had first returned to live touring with a comeback show at Hyde Park in 2014 and had described this weekend’s gig as the perfect way to say goodbye.

“It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans,” Lynne said ahead of the concert, as reported by The Guardian.

ALSO READ: After Bruce Springsteen, American rocker Neil Young slams Donald Trump: ‘Stop thinking about what rockers are saying’

End of an era for ELO fans

If Lynne doesn’t perform again, it would mark the end of a storied run. Lynne co-founded ELO in 1970 with drummer Bev Bevan and singer Roy Wood. The band had multiple chart-topping albums before splitting in 1986. Bevan went on to form ELO Part II, while Lynne stepped away from live performances.

Other than a brief return in 2001, Lynne didn’t take the stage again with ELO until 2014, when the group rebranded as Jeff Lynne’s ELO. Longtime bandmate and pianist Richard Tandy remained with him until he died in 2024. Lynne was the only standing original member.

ALSO READ: The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour: Gracie Abrams announces new shows across North America, check out all 2025 dates

FAQs

What happened to Jeff Lynne?

He cancelled his final show due to a systemic infection and is under medical care.

What did Paul McCartney say about Jeff Lynne?

McCartney praised Lynne but asked him to tone down his signature sound while working on Flaming Pie.

Why did ELO cancel Hyde Park?

The show was cancelled because Jeff Lynne was too ill to perform and couldn’t reschedule.

Does Jeff Lynne have a partner?

Lynne keeps his personal life private and hasn’t publicly shared details about a partner.