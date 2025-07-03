Diogo Jota dies at 28: LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, ‘devastated’ and ‘shocked’

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota’s tragic death has sent shockwaves worldwide. The 28-year-old Portuguese star and his brother, Andre Silva, also a football player, died in a car accident near the Spanish city of Zamora, Reuters reported. The news of his passing has crushed fans and his football colleagues alike. File photo of Diogo Jota(REUTERS)

Tributes pour in after Diogo Jota's tragic death

Tributes are pouring in from all corners. Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a monochrome picture of Jota in a Portuguese jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “It doesn’t make sense.”

The note, translated from ​​Portuguese, reads, “Just now we were together in the national team, just now you got married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

LeBron James wrote on X, “My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!!”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC said that they are “devastated” by the news. The official X page for the Portugal team shared a picture of Jota and his brother alongside a heartbreaking note.

Manchester City shared a picture of Jota sharing a side hug with Bernardo on X and said that they are “shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news.” Chelsea FC has also paid tribute to Diogo Jota. The English Premier League has extended “condolences to Diogo’s family and friends” at this heartbreaking time.

How did Diogo Jota and his brother die?

Spanish authorities, as per Reuters report, said that Jota was driving the car which veered off the road, flipped over, and burst into flames, killing him and his brother Andre. The incident reportedly happened around 00:30 am (local time) on Thursday.

The preliminary probe suggests that the car suffered a burst tyre while overtaking, which caused the fatal crash, the report added.

Jota, who recently married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso, also leaves behind three young children. Reportedly, his wife recently shared their wedding pictures online and said it was the moment her “dream came true”.

Minute of silence to be held at Women’s Euros matches

According to another Newsweek report, Pedro Proenca, president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), said Jota was an “extraordinary person” who commanded respect from teammates and opponents alike.

Proenca added that Portugal had lost two champions and noted that Diogo and Andre’s loss was “irreparable for Portuguese football.”

In his statement, he reportedly said that FPF had requested UEFA to hold a minute of silence before Portugal’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship.

As per Reuters, UEFA confirmed that a minute’s silence will be observed at all Women’s Euro matches on Thursday and Friday in Switzerland, where the tournament is being held.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also extended his condolences and said the deaths of Diogo and Andre were “unexpected and tragic”.

Diogo Jota joined Liverpool in 2020

Liverpool brought Diogo Jota on board in 2020, and he has scored 65 goals across 182 appearances for the club. Meanwhile, his younger brother Andre was a player for FC Penafiel in Portugal’s second division.

FAQs:

Q: What happened to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva?

A: Diogo Jota and Andre Silva died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain, when Jota’s car veered off-road after a suspected tyre burst.

Q: How old was Diogo Jota?

A: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was 28 years old.

Q: Did Diogo Jota have children?

A: Yes, Diogo Jota had three children with his wife, Rute Cardoso, whom he married in late June.

Q: What was Diogo Jota known for?

A: Diogo Jota was a star forward for Liverpool FC and Portugal’s national team, known for his tenacity and finishing skill.

Q: Will there be public tributes?

A: Yes. UEFA has announced a minute of silence at the Women’s Euros.