When did Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO really separate? Divorce filing reveals shocking timeline

Singer Jelly Roll dominated headlines on Tuesday after TMZ reported late Monday night that the musician has filed for divorce from his wife of 10 years, Bunnie XO, on May 18. It is unclear why the duo separated, but TMZ later reported, citing the divorce filing, that the rapper claimed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are divorcing after almost 10 years of marriage.(X/@Leigha_Sapienti)

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The relationship between Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO has been controversial. The controversy stems from Bunnie XO, a former sex worker whose real name is Alisa DeFord, continuing in the industry for years after their 2015 marriage, before quitting in 2023.

While the divorce itself was a shocker for those who follow the couple, the documents of the divorce filing revealed more explosive details, including the sudden nature of their separation.

When Exactly Did Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Split?

According to the court documents reported on by TMZ, Jelly Roll separated from his wife just over a week before filing for divorce on May 18 in Tennessee. The court documents list the official date of separation as May 9.

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{{^usCountry}} The dates left many speculating. Mainly because Bunnie XO had shared on social media, supporting Jelly Roll's daughter Bailee (with ex-partner Felicia), as the 18-year-old graduated from high school. "My babies forever," she shared on TikTok, with a compilation of clips from the graduation ceremony. The 41-year-old rapper was also present in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dates left many speculating. Mainly because Bunnie XO had shared on social media, supporting Jelly Roll's daughter Bailee (with ex-partner Felicia), as the 18-year-old graduated from high school. "My babies forever," she shared on TikTok, with a compilation of clips from the graduation ceremony. The 41-year-old rapper was also present in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Thus, many wondered what may have happened in one week that made the singer go from "happily ever after" to a divorce filing. The answer to it may lie in two Instagram posts, one by the singer and one by Bunnie XO. Missing Wedding Ring Among Other Telling Details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, many wondered what may have happened in one week that made the singer go from "happily ever after" to a divorce filing. The answer to it may lie in two Instagram posts, one by the singer and one by Bunnie XO. Missing Wedding Ring Among Other Telling Details {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A review of Jelly Roll's Instagram account reveals that he shared a reel on May 3 with the caption "our last high school transition" on Bailee's graduation day. The reel was co-posted with Bunnie XO and Roll's daughter, Bailee. It was from the same graduation ceremony that Bunnie XO posted about on TikTok. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A review of Jelly Roll's Instagram account reveals that he shared a reel on May 3 with the caption "our last high school transition" on Bailee's graduation day. The reel was co-posted with Bunnie XO and Roll's daughter, Bailee. It was from the same graduation ceremony that Bunnie XO posted about on TikTok. {{/usCountry}}

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After that, there are no posts till May 28, and certainly none with his Bunnie XO. The May 28 post, which was 10 days after he filed for divorce, was the announcement of a new project with singer Latto. He also shared a photo with his daughter on the same day.

Also read: Did Jelly Roll file for divorce from Bunnie XO? Fans flag ‘ring missing’ clue amid reports of split

But the most telling details were perhaps a post promoting a protein powder. His last Instagram post, shared just hours before the news of their divorce broke, showed him without his wedding ring: something social media really picked up on after the divorce news.

Bunnie XO's Cryptic Story

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Hours before the news of their divorce broke, Bunnie XO shared a cryptic Instagram story in which she was seen vibing to It featured Bunnie XO vibing to Nickleback's This is How You Remind Me.

Fans were piqued by the choice of lyrics she chose to highlight with the story, linking it to the divorce row. The lyrics read: "It's not like you didn't know that/I said, "I love you," and I swear I still do/And it must have been so bad/'Cause livin' with me must have damn near killed you."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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