Did Jelly Roll file for divorce from Bunnie XO? Fans flag ‘ring missing’ clue amid reports of split

A fan pointed to Jelly Roll's latest Instagram post which was put out five hours back, from the time of writing. The singer, who has had a fantastic weight loss journey, was promoting his brand of protein powder. “Swole Roll otw. And also WE GOT NEW VLOGS YALL OUT NOWWWWW,” Jelly Roll wrote on Instagram.

Thus, the report of the divorce has come as a shock to fans and even as Bunnie XO posted cryptic messages on her Instagram profile, some eagle eyed followers found a possible clue hinting at the divorce in Jelly Roll's latest Instagram post.

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TMZ first reported that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce back in May, in Tennessee. The publication added that the split was a mutual decision and a private matter, without going into reasons for them going their separate ways. Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have had ups and downs in their marriage, including the former admitting to cheating on his wife. However, it appeared as though the couple had set things right between them and they renewed their vows in 2023.

Several publications reported that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce from Bunnie XO after about a decade of marriage, but the couple has not confirmed the news.

While several of Jelly Roll's followers expressed enthusiasm about the product, one person directly asked why the country talent was not wearing a wedding ring on his finger. “Wedding ring is missing = TMZ is reporting you're getting divorced?,” a fan asked.

Another pointed out that Jelly Roll had been seen without his wedding ring in the last few TikTok videos as well. However, said individual did not attribute this to the reported split, but rather a weight loss issue, claiming the ring might not fit Jelly Roll's finger anymore.

The person said, “he wasn’t wearing a ring in the last few tik toks they did together either! I figure it doesn’t fit after his weight loss.”

Yet another fan expressed anguish at the reports of the divorce and wrote “Americas sweethearts cannot be divorcing!!!! I’m so sad!!!! I thought these 2 were in it for the long haul!!!! WHAT HAPPENED!!! Praying for yall!”. Many also wrote they were in the comment section after reading the TMZ report.

“Is it true you’re divorcing Bunnie?,” a fan directly asked, while another remarked “Never gonna get better than Bunnie my guy big mistake jelly.”

Is Jelly Roll MAGA? Amid the reports of the divorce, interest in Jelly Roll's political affiliation has surged as well. He's been previously pictured with President Donald Trump, leading people to question if he's MAGA.

However, Jelly Roll has not confirmed this himself and appears to unaffiliated to any party. When asked about his leanings, during the 2026 Grammy Awards, he sidestepped the question, saying “People shouldn’t care to hear my opinion. I’m a dumb redneck.”

Jelly Roll added “I hate to be the artist that sounds aloof, but I just feel so disconnected from what’s happening. I didn’t know politics were real until I was in my mid-20s in jail. That’s how disconnected you are when you grow up in a drug-addicted household.”