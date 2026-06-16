Jelly Roll divorce: Bunnie XO posts cryptic Instagram story about love amid reports of split

Country star Jelly Roll has reportedly filed for divorce from Bunnie XO, his wife of almost a decade. The papers were reportedly filed in May, in Tennessee, as per TMZ. Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are reportedly divorcing after almost a decade of marriage. (X/@Leigha_Sapienti)

Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord is a podcast host known for Dumb Blonde. She was also a sex worker, but quit in 2023, years after marrying Jelly Roll in 2016.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's marriage has seen quite a few ups and downs including cheating. Jelly Roll recalled on an October 2025 episode of the Human School podcast “One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife.” The couple also had plans to undergo IVF reportedly.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie also reportedly split briefly in 2018. During their marriage, Bunnie has been stepmom to Bailee Ann DeFord and son Noah Buddy DeFord, Jelly Roll's kids from his previous relationships.

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The singer also noted that they became stronger after the cheating incident and the couple had even renewed their vows in 2023. Hence the news of the split has left many fans wondering as to what might be the cause.

Why are Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO divorcing? As per TMZ the divorce was a mutual decision made by the two of them and is a private family matter.

While the couple has not officially commented on reports of their split, Bunnie XO put up cryptic Instagram posts.

Bunnie XO Instagram posts amid Jelly Roll divorce report Bunnie XO's cryptic Instagram posts amid Jelly Roll divorce news has drawn a lot of attention.

One Instagram story came before the TMZ article was published. It featured Bunnie XO vibing to Nickleback's This is How You Remind Me. The choice of the lyrics is telling, because the part she chose for her story goes – "It's not like you didn't know that/I said, "I love you," and I swear I still do/And it must have been so bad/'Cause livin' with me must have damn near killed you."