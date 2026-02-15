Nicole Arbour vs. Jelly Roll: Comedian accuses singer of sending her ‘hush money deal,’ threatening her for 5 years

“Hi @JellyRoll615 can I post that alleged hush money deal you allegedly sent over with an alleged threat that if I won’t sign it you’d allegedly sue me??” the X video is captioned. “Really sucks that you couldn’t be man enough to apologize for all the INSANE things you did but here we are”.

In the video, Arbour said she was disappointed that the matter could not be settled with a simple apology.

In a video posted to social media, Arbour called out the Need a Favor singer, claiming she turned down the alleged deal. She sarcastically asked permission to share the details of the deal after what she described was years of threats.

Comedian Nicole Arbour has accused country music star Jelly Roll’s team of sending her an alleged hush money agreement to silence her. Arbour has now publicly challenged Jelly to allow her to share details of the hush money .

“Lemme know! Oh… and I heard your publicist is launching a smear campaign against me for not taking the alleged deal. That’s not very Christian at all. Probably don’t do that,” Arbour added.

What did Nicole Arbour say in the video? “I'm so sorry that I could not accept that alleged hush money deal that you sent to me,” Arbour said, addressing Jelly Roll and adding that the conflict between the two of them had persisted for approximately five years.

She alleged that instead of apologizing for the unspecified actions involving Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, and his wife Bunnie XO, she got an alleged settlement offer accompanied by legal threats.

“I asked for an apology and it should be easy for you to apologise for all the crazy things that you and your wife did to me, especially when I don't know you guys,” Arbour added. “And you're saved now, right? So like you should want to atone for sins. You should want to make things right with people. Heck, even if you're just going with you want to make things right with people that you've wronged.”

She added, “But instead, you allegedly sent me a hush money deal and if I wouldn't sign it, then you allegedly threatened to sue me, which is crazy because you're still threatening me. There's been a lot of threatening me for what, like five years now, which is so strange to do to a woman that you don't know. Very odd.”

Arbour went on to say that while Jelly’s fans believe she is lying, the hush money deal really does exist and that she would post it online to prove it.

“And yeah, we could all just have everything out in the open and everyone can know who you really are behind the scenes. And people could know that, you know, I was telling the truth maybe for the last five years about everything,” she added.

Arbour again expressed her disappointment in the fact that Jelly refused to apologize and have an “adult conversation,” adding, “But, you know, cosplay Christians be cosplay christening.”

“So let me know if I can post that online. Oh, and just know that anything you or your lawyer send me in the future, I'm posting online instantly. So have a great day,” she added.

Jelly has not yet addressed Arbour’s recent hush money claims.

History of conflict between Nicole Harbour and Jelly Roll The latest development is an escalation in tensions between Jelly and Arbour that started years ago. The issues began after Arbour's scheduled appearance on Bunnie XO's podcast was cancelled, which led to various disputes involving Arbour's former partners.

Arbour previously took to social media to accuse Jelly of confronting her at public events and trying to derail her music career by pressuring producers who were working on her debut album.