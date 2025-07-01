Watch. Rock meets Jelly Roll for first time after nearly 10 years of friendship

It was a moment nearly 10 years in the making. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and country-rap star Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) finally met in person. The WWE star shared an Instagram video of their warm meeting, giving fans a glimpse into their long-awaited connection and shared Nashville roots. The Rock met Jelly Roll in person for the first time after nearly 10 years of friendship(Instagram)

Rock praises Jelly Roll’s weight loss journey

As soon as Jelly Roll stepped out of his trailer, Johnson was quick to acknowledge his weight loss journey. “Man, I’m so proud of you,” said Johnson. Jelly Roll responded by sharing that he is down 200 pounds so far, with another 100 to go. He added, “I feel great, too.”

Shared Nashville roots and a meaningful gift

During their conversation, Johnson recalled his early days in Nashville. At 15, he lived with a man who became like a brother after his family was evicted in Hawaii. That man later gifted Johnson a vintage postcard of the motel they stayed in – something Johnson has now passed on to Jelly Roll.

“I feel bad even taking this,” Jelly said. But Johnson insisted: “No, no. I’m gonna sign that to you. He’ll love that I just gave you that.”

Jelly Roll reflects on what really matters

Jelly Roll also opened up about how fame has shifted his perspective.

“When you first get in the business, in our business, you dream of all the plaques to cover the rafters, you know?” he said. “And then, Kid Rock writes you a note, and you cherish it like more than anything… Craig Morgan handwrites his lyrics to ‘Almost Home’ and give them to you at the Grand Ole Opry, and you cry like a baby.”

Johnson reacted with a genuine “Wow”, especially since he had just been listening to Craig Morgan in his truck before the meetup.

