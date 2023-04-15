J-Hope tells BTS ARMY 'don't be upset' as he holds last live session days ahead of military service, fans get emotional

BTS member J-Hope on Friday held his last live session on Weverse days ahead of his military service. The rapper is reportedly leaving for the military camp on April 17 and will return on October 17, 2024. Dressed in a black outfit and spectacles, J-Hope interacted with the fans and left them emotional. (Also Read | BTS' J-Hope tells fans ‘don’t worry so much' as he will enlist as active-duty soldier in military) BTS' J-Hope shared several messages for fans.

J-Hope recalled his recent conversation with BTS' eldest member Jin, who is currently serving in the South Korean army. He said, "Recently Jin hyung called me, he was like, 'How are you feeling?'. So I was like, 'What do you think I feel like, what does it seem like I feel?' I also wondered what I should pack and take with me so I asked him about stuff like this. What kind of bag should I take, etc."

The BTS Rapper told fans, "Please don't be too upset, since I'm doing my duty as the healthy youth. So what I wanted to tell is to you guys to not worry and I'll go and come back well. 'Please eat well'. Yes of course, as I told you guys, don't worry, I've been eating really well." J-Hope read a comment, “October 17, 2024—Hobi's discharge date, I'll be waiting for this day only.” The BTS rapper smiled and said, “October 17, right. I’ll be back safely.”

As he was wearing spectacles, J-Hope said, "So I didn't wear the glasses because of the eye power. It's just that with my hair short, my face felt so empty like there was something missing. Originally my back hair and stuff should be there but since it felt empty, I wore the glasses." J-Hope read another comment, "It's okay if you can't speak English, instead we'll learn Korean." He responded, "No it's okay, I'll learn English too. But I don't know if I will be able to learn it (while in the military)."

Talking about the BTS members, J-Hope said, "Even though many years have passed, my love for the members, just like you guys, I treasure them fiercely. They are my bros whom I love so much, even if we compare and stack (my love and your love for the boys) against each other, I might not lose. I can't say I'll win but I won't lose easily."

Speaking about joining the military, J-Hope said, "To be honest, I am kind of looking forward to it. What I will look like when I come back. I'll go guys. I'll try to come visit you once in a while like Jin hyung." Before signing off, J-Hope said, "Have a good night, sweet dreams. Don't forget about me. Love you. Please stay healthy and make sure to cheer for our members. I'll go now, guys. I don't wanna press the 'end' button."

J-Hope's live session left fans emotional. A person tweeted, "I'm not your strongest soldier." "I don't know why, I am not okay right now." "Our sunshine. We will wait for you. Love you Hobi," read a tweet. "Sorrow, pain, pain this time only this is happening in the heart," wrote a fan on Twitter. "My hobi is so precious. The way he still smiles and laughs in front of us," said another fan.

The seven-member group, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has pursued solo projects since announcing a break from group musical activities in June last year.

