Jimin poses shirtless; Taehyung sits on Jungkook's lap during flight journey, poses with him in ‘weird headgear’. Watch

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared a string of pictures and videos to give fans a glimpse of his life. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Taehyung shared a post which also featured his BTS group members--Jimin and Jungkook. Kim Taehyung shared a bunch of photos with Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook.

Taehyung shares his pics for BTS fans

In the first few photos, Taehyung looked absent-minded as he looked away from the camera. He was seen in a grey T-shirt, denims, a cap, and headphones. He also shared photos with beverage bottles. In one photo, he placed his hand on his mouth and looked into the camera as light illuminated his face. He added a sunflower emoji to the picture.

Taehyung shares selfie, videos with Jungkook

Taehyung posted a selfie with Jungkook in which their faces were covered. While Jungkook wore a black T-shirt and a matching beanie, Taehyung was seen in a hat with horns along with his T-shirt. He also posted a clip from their flight journey. As he pushed away the privacy divider, Jungkook was seen staring at him, smiling and blinking.

Taehyung shows off his muscles

In another video, Taehyung joined Jungkook as he watched something on his tablet. Only Taehyung decided to sit on Jungkook's lap as they both watched. After some time, Taehyung pulled out a tissue paper from his nose, covered in blood. Jungkook was seen laughing at Taehyung's antics. He also shared pictures from the gym flaunting his muscles. Taehyung gave a glimpse as his friends worked out while he recorded them.

Taehyung shares a shirtless pic of Jimin

In a photo, Taehyung gave a peek of his meal with Jimin and Jungkook. He posted pictures as they enjoyed bread. Taehyung teased BTS fans as he shared a close-up picture of shirtless Jimin. The BTS member was seen smiling and looking away from the camera. Sharing the post, Taehyung wrote, as translated by X user @taeguide, "A random update to share with Armys who are bored."

BTS ARMY reacts to Taehyung's post

Reacting to the post, a fan tweeted, "Why does Taehyung have the best headwear? He’s too cute/stylish." A worried fan said, "Why does his nose bleed so often? Is that related to his blood pressure or something?" "I can confirm I was bored, thank you Taehyung," read a tweet. An X user said, "He knows us so well." Another person tweeted, "He’s always so giving… now everyone say, ‘Thank you, Tae’!" "Taehyung's headgear is so weird but fun," said another person.

About BTS

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently focusing on their projects. The group is gearing up for its first album in four years next spring. The new album will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022. Their last concert, Yet to Come in Busan, was held in October of that year.