Jin shares message for BTS ARMY in unseen video: 'Don't tell me you guys have been crying because...'

In a sweet surprise for the BTS ARMY, Bangtan TV on Tuesday shared a message from Jin for the fans. Taking to its YouTube channel, Bangtan TV posted a clip in which BTS' eldest member Jin gave his fans a message. Jin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, recorded the clip during his Argentina concert tour. (Also Read | Inside BTS' Jin's Argentina trip with food, video games ahead of Coldplay concert, turning water bottle into mic)

The over two-minute-long video started with Jin greeting his fans. He said, "I am here for March as well. Don't tell me you guys have been crying because you missed me. I know you guys haven't but I just wanted to say something like this."

Jin then spoke about White Day in March. He said, "Do guys give the girls a present or vice versa? I don't know the details. But since it's White Day, I wanted to give you guys a lollipop."

He then spoke about his trip, "I am here in Argentina to perform with Coldplay. I need to do it well. We haven't performed yet but since I am a pro I know that I'll do well. I hope we put on a great show." Jin also said, "I don't have any work today but it's my wish to always show you guys the good side of me. So I have gotten my hair and makeup done just a little bit. I am making a big deal out of it."

Jin joined Coldplay in Argentina in October last year during their concert, Music of the Spheres World Tour, to sing his solo The Astronaut. The singer sang the track live for the first time. Jin's performance with Coldplay was his last concert ahead of joining the South Korean military services in December last year.

Recently, Jin treated his fans with the first official glimpses of himself after joining the military service. Jin posted several images from the military training graduation ceremony on Weverse. He captioned the post, "I'm enjoying my life. I'm posting pictures after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care."

Earlier this month, he posted a photo on Instagram with fellow BTS members J-Hope and Jimin. He captioned the post, “Welcome”. On December 13, 2022, Jin formally reported for duty.

