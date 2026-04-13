John Cena posts picture of Asha Bhosle to pay tribute after her death; surprised fans say, ‘India loves you so much’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12. A day later, her family allowed loved ones to pay their last respects at her residence. Several celebrities and close friends arrived to pay their final tribute to the singer. From Shah Rukh Khan to Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut to Hema Malini, several actors posted tributes on social media too. Now, WWE star and actor John Cena has posted a tribute for the singer, which came as a surprsie for many fans in India. (Also read: Asha Bhosle laid to rest with full state honours; son Anand Bhosle performs last rites as loved ones, fans gather)

John Cena posts picture of Asha Bhosle

John Cena has shared a tribute for Asha Bhosle after her death.

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John Cena posted a picture of Asha Bhosle on his Instagram account, but did not write anything in the caption. Several fans reacted to the post and said that they did not expect this in the first place. One social media user said, “That's why John cena is Greatest of all time.” Another said, “Totally Unexpected. But love John.” A second fan say, “India loves you John.” A comment read, “This is the reason why we call him as a 🐐 goat”

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{{^usCountry}} “Appreciate that Mr. Cena, respect to you for the respect shown !!!” read a comment. A fan wrote, “From India to the world — forever a legend.” “The goat gives respect for another goat,” read a comment. About Asha Bhosle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Appreciate that Mr. Cena, respect to you for the respect shown !!!” read a comment. A fan wrote, “From India to the world — forever a legend.” “The goat gives respect for another goat,” read a comment. About Asha Bhosle {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday afternoon, Asha’s loved ones were allowed to visit her home in Lower Parel to pay their respects. Numerous celebrities, including Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and others, were seen getting emotional as they consoled her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. Her casket was adorned with white lilies and wrapped in tricolour at her home, and given a gun salute by the Mumbai police at the crematorium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday afternoon, Asha’s loved ones were allowed to visit her home in Lower Parel to pay their respects. Numerous celebrities, including Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and others, were seen getting emotional as they consoled her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. Her casket was adorned with white lilies and wrapped in tricolour at her home, and given a gun salute by the Mumbai police at the crematorium. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolapuri and Jackie Shroff were among those seen at Shivaji Park, along with political leaders like Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolapuri and Jackie Shroff were among those seen at Shivaji Park, along with political leaders like Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray. {{/usCountry}}

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Asha is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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