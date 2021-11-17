John Mayer responds to 15-year-old Taylor Swift fan, who told him to 'choke on something'

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend John Mayer is being slammed by Taylor's fans on social media. John has now responded to some of these abusive messages on social media.

Taylor debuted a short film for an extended version of her song All Too Well following the record-breaking release of her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version). And while Taylor's fans speculated that her ex Jake Gyllenhaal was the subject of All Too Well, Swift's latest drop also spurred fans to attack her other ex-boyfriend, John.

Taylor's fans anticipated that the re-recording of the track Dear John originally from Swift’s album Speak Now, is about John. The screenshots of one of Taylor's 15-year-old fan's abusive messages to John are doing the rounds on social media. Have a look:

A Taylor Swift fan sent abusive messages to John Mayer.(Instagram)

Taylor Swift fans send hate messages to John Mayer. (Instagram)

The series of screenshots revealed, Taylor's named Alondra sent a message to John saying, "f** yourself you ugly b***, I hope you choke on something."

"I've been getting so many messages like these the past couple days," John replied after Alondra dared him to "reply" before calling him a "b**ch." "I'm not upset. I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?"

Following John's response, the screenshots show Alondra apologizing and clarifying that "I don't want you to die." Not only that, but she then went on to send him a voice message, which prompted the star to say, "It's okay. I wanted to understand."

"So it's a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?," he asked, to which Alondra said, "yeah, i guess nobody really thought you would see it or answer since you are famous and don't interact with random people. again." And though Alondra apologised once again, John was forgiving and told them that it was "100 percent okay" because there was "some healing here today."

He concluded by wishing Alondra well, "Go forth and live happy and healthy!" However, Alondra also followed up by warning John that he would likely receive many such messages that were "probably going to be 1000x meaner when Taylor's version will release."

After this conversation went viral on the Internet, many people criticized Alondra's actions, forcing her to go private after tweeting that she was "only 15" and asking people to "not send death threats to me."

