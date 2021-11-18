Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Joe's embarrassing childhood secret is out, Nick says 'wasn't me who told'

The new promo for the upcoming show, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, has just released. In the video, the narrator makes fun of an childhood incident of Joe Jonas when his mother was called in school after he “sh*t his pants.”

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas posted the promo in which, Nick, Joe and Kevin were seen walking along the sets as the narrator roasted them. "Jonas Brothers, pop culture icons, music superstars," says the announcer, praising the artists as the trio walks towards the stage. "And so far up their own a---s they can't see the light." He continues, "They are Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artists who have countless awards and accolades. But let's be honest, a Grammy nomination isn't a Grammy win, am I right?"

The announcer then reveals one of Joe's childhood incidents. “They are a global tour de force playing concerts to thousands of adoring fans night after night. But are you aware Joe once s--t his pants at school and had to call his mommy to come get him?”

In a promo released last week, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson was seen taking digs at Nick’s credentials as an actor and Kevin’s career. Pete, who was seen wearing an ‘I love Jonas’ T-shirt, introduced himself as a ‘huge fan’ and said, “I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I am in a supermarket.” He then teased Nick, “I mean, show some respect, okay. Nick’s a legit actor now. He has won everything, from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award.”

Read More: Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Nick Jonas sets the record straight as Pete Davidson mocks his acting career, watch teaser

“Did you know Nick even had a hit called Jealous? Though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it,” he continued, leaving the Jonas Brothers in splits.

In the show, the Joe, Nick and Kevin will be joined by their respective wives Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, as well as Kenan Thompson, Lilly Singh, Pete Davidson, Jack Whitehall, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Gabriel Iglesias. The show will release on November 23 on Netflix.