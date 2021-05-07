IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Pete Davidson talks about his belief on 'key' to relationships amid Phoebe Dynevor romance: 'I am just very honest'
Pete Davidson is known for his stint on Saturday Night Live while Phoebe Dynevor gained recognition for her role in Bridgerton.(AP)
Pete Davidson is known for his stint on Saturday Night Live while Phoebe Dynevor gained recognition for her role in Bridgerton.(AP)
hollywood

Pete Davidson talks about his belief on 'key' to relationships amid Phoebe Dynevor romance: 'I am just very honest'

Pete Davidson has reportedly been seeing Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. The pair were first linked in March when he was spotted in Manchester, England, where the actor lives.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:02 PM IST

American comedian-actor Pete Davidson in a recent conversation shared his perspective on how he approaches relationships. The actor is reportedly in a relationship with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

According to People magazine, the Saturday Night Live star said on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, "I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on -- not even their best self -- but like, almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And then eventually, that will unravel, you know?"

"So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here are all my issues. Here's what I do. Here are the therapists. This is what happens," the 27-year-old star said.

"And that can either be a lot for someone or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff," he added.

As per People magazine, Davidson noted that he doesn't like "playing any of the games." Instead, he prefers to make his interest in his romantic partners very evident from the start.

The King of Staten Island star continued, "No, if I'm into you, I'm really into you."

"It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there's enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, 'Hey, there's something wrong today.' 'Hey, I'm really happy today.' Communication is really key," said Davidson.

As his star power has increased, Davidson's love life has become a topic of interest. In addition to his brief 2018 engagement to pop singer Ariana Grande and his former romance with Kaia Gerber.

Previously, the actor has dated fellow comedian Carly Aquilino, Larry David's daughter Cazzie David, actor Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale.

Also read: Josh Radnor opens up about shedding How I Met Your Mother character, creating music

Most recently, Davidson has been seeing the 26-year-old Bridgerton star Dynevor. The pair were first linked in March when he was spotted in Manchester, England, where the actor lives.

People magazine confirmed in mid-April, Davidson was romancing Dynevor. At the time a source said that the duo is "really into each other" and that Davidson has been "telling friends he's serious about her".

Since then, the couple were spotted out together for the first time as they walked around the UK's Manchester area late last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
pete davidson hollywood saturday night live + 1 more

Related Stories

TXT members Beomgyu and Yeonjun with BTS singer V.
TXT members Beomgyu and Yeonjun with BTS singer V.
music

When BTS singer V guest-starred in TXT members Beomgyu and Yeonjun’s live, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • BTS members Jimin, V and Jungkook once crashed into TXT members Beomgyu and Yeonjun's VLive session. V was all praise for the members.
READ FULL STORY
Josh Radnor in a still from How I Met Your Mother.
Josh Radnor in a still from How I Met Your Mother.
music

Josh Radnor opens up about shedding How I Met Your Mother character

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:15 PM IST
American actor and musician Josh Radnor, popular for his role on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, dropped his debut solo extended play - One More Then I'll Let You Go - in April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP