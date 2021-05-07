IND USA
Josh Radnor in a still from How I Met Your Mother.
music

Josh Radnor opens up about shedding How I Met Your Mother character, creating music

American actor and musician Josh Radnor, popular for his role on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, dropped his debut solo extended play - One More Then I'll Let You Go - in April.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:15 PM IST

American actor and musician Josh Radnor who is most popular for his role on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, recently revealed that he is writing and recording new music.

As indicated by Fox News, the 46-year-old actor dropped his debut solo Extended play (EP) One More Then I'll Let You Go in April and is prepared for fans to see him in a new light.

Radnor told the power outlet while promoting the EP, "A few stories you need to tell for an hour and a half in a film, and a few stories you need to tell for three minutes in a tune."

"It's an intense [transition to make] when you play a character that long [on 'HIMYM']. It can sort of establish a connection with people. Perhaps they love [the show] and they don't want a new impression of you," Radnor admitted.

The movie producer and creator said he's "truly keen on making new stuff and having individuals gone along and be open to it."

How I Met Your Mother -- starring Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Josh Radnor and Alyson Hannigan -- had nine seasons from 2005 through 2014.
Radnor's EP has five tracks and he clarified how he was inspired by just living a full life.

He reflected, "I don't know that there's an overriding theme other than just being my age and having lived long enough to have suffered some failures, to have had some success, to have had relationships work and relationships not work. You just feel the kind of highs and lows of life."

Radnor added, "I'm simply an individual who's attempting to sort out something about existence and what it means and why we're here and how to do it with somewhat more grace."

The Liberal Arts actor also cherished the sensation of freedom in making his own work and not being on another person's schedule.

"There's something truly energizing about having the option to awaken, get a guitar, compose a tune, compose a play or screenplay. I feel like I've lived long enough that I'm somewhat more intrigued by my own words and my own creation," he said.

The actor also shared that he's utilised his time during the lockdown.

"I composed a huge load of songs during the quarantine, so I'm really excited to get back in the studio and get some of those down. I think, like all creative people living through a pandemic, it couldn't help but affect what you were writing," he teased.



Story Saved
