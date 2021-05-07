Ken Jeong to play lead in Amazon comedy series Shoot The Moon

Actor Ken Jeong will star in Amazon's upcoming comedy drama series, Shoot The Moon. His will be the lead role.

The half-hour, single-camera project is loosely inspired by the "life failures" of Paul Bae, a former high school English teacher and stand-up comedian who created The Black Tapes podcast series, reported Deadline.

Bae was an evangelical youth pastor who married his college sweetheart. After he lost his wife to divorce and Jesus to atheism, he embarked on a stumbling, years-long journey with his friends and family back to wholeness.

In the series, Jeong will essay the role of Michael, a son of Korean immigrants who has achieved the American Dream and suddenly finds it illusory when his marriage and career fall apart, propelling him to go on a quest to reevaluate and rebuild his life.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim will produce the show through his banner 3AD in association with Amazon Studios.

Jeong is best known for featuring in The Hangover trilogy as well as films such as Vampire Suck, Ride Along 2 and Crazy Rich Asians.





