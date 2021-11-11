Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Nick Jonas sets the record straight as Pete Davidson mocks his acting career, watch teaser

Jonas Brothers Family Roast: A teaser showed Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas in splits as Pete Davidson took potshots at them. Watch it here.
Pete Davidson poked fun at Nick Jonas’ acting career in the teaser of Jonas Brothers Family Roast.
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 08:24 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

A promo for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which will see celebrities and stand-up comics poke fun at singers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, has dropped online. The teaser showed Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson taking digs at Nick’s credentials as an actor and Kevin’s career.

Pete, who was wearing an ‘I love Jonas’ T-shirt, introduced himself as a ‘huge fan’ and said, “I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I am in a supermarket.” He then teased Nick, “I mean, show some respect, okay. Nick’s a legit actor now. He has won everything, from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award.”

“Did you know Nick even had a hit called Jealous? Though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it,” he continued, leaving the Jonas Brothers in splits.

Nick shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “For the record, I’ve technically won 19 Teen Choice Awards. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast coming to Netflix on 11/23 #ROASTED @NetflixIsAJoke.” Kevin, meanwhile, posted the video and asked fans to comment ‘#ROASTED’ if they wanted him to come out with a version of Jealous.

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka Chopra, who is also a part of the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, promoted it on Instagram Stories. “Ready to see @jonasbrothers get #ROASTED? I’m still sore from all the laughing. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast premieres 11/23 on @netflix,” she wrote.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra borrows Nick Jonas’ jacket on their day out, fans say ‘Queen and King exploring the city’. See photos

Earlier, Priyanka shared a selfie with her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas from the show and wrote, “About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner. #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23!”

Jonas Brothers Family Roast will also feature guest appearances by Lilly Singh, John Legend, Niall Horan, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Jack Whitehall and others.

