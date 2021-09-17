Jubin Nautiyal on his first international gig after pandemic: Last thing I want is corona breakout at my concert

Jubin Nautiyal will soon head to Dubai for his first live performance on a foreign shore after Covid-19 struck, and changed everything. The singer admits the first step to reclaim normalcy comes with reluctance, but says is the need of the hour.

Before plugging in the musical chord in Dubai in October, Nautiyal will be getting on stage for a gig in Hyderabad later this month. He also plans to perform live in London in December.

“I was a little reluctant (about performing live again) to begin with. But now I’m feeling confident after I got to know the guidelines and I know that everything is sorted. They (organisers) have booked a bigger arena to keep proper distance around it. Because the last thing I want to have any kind of Corona spread in my concert,” Nautiyal tells us.

The singer is now confident about getting on the stage, and says his live show will “see a different height”.

The 32-year-old elaborates, “Going to an international venue after the pandemic struck us is very special. In fact, just the fact that we are hitting the stage all over again makes it special in its own way. Artistes are the people who first give out the message to the audience that things are getting back normal. So, I think it is time for us to step out. We have fought the pandemic well, and now it is time for us to work towards getting normalcy as a society.”

The singer, who has lent his voice to songs such as The Humma Song (OK Jaanu, 2017), Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan, 2019), Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah) and Hanjugam (Bhuj: The Pride of India), is looking at the positive change that will come with social distancing and restrictions on the number of audiences.

“Now, people who were scared of coming out for a crowded concert will step out to experience the concert. Hindustan mein bahut se log hain jo concert dekhne nahi jaate. Now, I think it will become more of a personalised experience of listening to music rather than standing, shouting and jumping,” says Nautiyal, who is working hard to give a “proper progressive rock concert” vibe through his upcoming shows.