Jubin Nautiyal reacts to calls for his arrest on social media: ‘Anti-national? Me?’

Jubin Nautiyal has broken silence on calls for his arrest over his alleged association with a banned Khalistani member. #ArrestJubinNautiyal recently trended on Twitter with netizens calling him 'anti-national' amid claims that the musician's upcoming concert in the United States was being organised by Jai Singh. The reports said that Jai Singh has been absconding from India for the past 30 years and is wanted over charges of drug smuggling and video piracy. It also said that he provides logistical support to the Khalistani movement after fleeing to Fermont in California. Also Read| Jubin Nautiyal quashes dating rumours: Nikita is a very, very dear friend of mine

Reacting to the reports, Jubin revealed that the said concert in Houston has been already cancelled due to different reasons. He clarified that he had no knowledge about the claims that are being made on Twitter, and said the arrest calls were led by a paid Twitter thread.

He told India Today, "I don't know any of those guys. We cancelled the show in August. The contract was between my management and a promoter named Herijinder Singh. I don't know how it got to this point. My mother is in depression. I have nothing more to say. I've said it all. The news was picked up from a paid Twitter thread. No one bothered to ask me once. Anti-national? Me?"

Jubin had previously taken to Twitter to refute the claims about his alleged involvement with a Khalistani member. He had tweeted alongside a selfie, "Hello friends and twitter family, I've been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don't get upset on rumours. I love my country (tricolour emoji). I love you all."

Jubin's fans came out in his support after his tweet. One wrote, "We all know that you never do anything wrong..love and respect for you always." Another said, "You have my full support and support of all your fans from around the world Jubin sir."

