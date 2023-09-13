Jungkook scripts history at VMAs as he wins Song Of The Summer award, posts his shirtless pic as gift for BTS ARMY

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, on Wednesday won the Song Of The Summer award at the 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs). The BTS member won the award for his latest song Seven (feat Latto). With this win, Jungkook became the first male K-Pop soloist to win a VMA award. (Also Read | Video Music Awards full list of winners: Taylor Swift creates history, wins Video Of The Year four times) BTS' Jungkook released Seven in July this year.

How BTS fans reacted to Jungkook's big win at VMAs

The music video of Jungkook's Seven also featured actor Han So-hee apart from Jungkook and Latto. BTS ARMY took to X (previously known as Twitter) to express their happiness and congratulate Jungkook. A fan said, "Oh my god Jungkook!!! Tell me what do you want from us?" "Congratulations Jungkook, so happy for you. You made us proud as always," read a tweet. A person wrote on X, "This is so amazing. You're going places! This feels so good." A comment read, "Wooohooo! Jungkook you truly deserve it, keep soaring high."

Who else was nominated in the Song Of The Summer category

Jungkook toppled big names to win the award. Those nominated in the category include Beyonce (Cuff It), Billie Eilish (What Was I Made For from Barbie), Doja Cat (Paint the Town Red), Doechii ft. Kodak Black (What It Is-Block Boy), Dua Lipa (Dance the Night from Barbie), FIFTY FIFTY (Cupid), Gunna (fukumean), Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice (Barbie World with Aqua from Barbie).

Others in the same category are Olivia Rodrigo (Vampire), SZA (Kill Bill), Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice (Karma), TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers (Do It Like That), Luke Combs (Fast Car), Troye Sivan (Rush) and Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma (La Bebe Remix).

Jungkook posts his shirtless photo

Just ahead of his big win, Jungkook shared a shirtless picture of himself. Taking to Weverse on Wednesday, Jungkook posted his black and white picture in which he stood with his back towards the camera. The singer was seen inside the gym.

Jungkook wore black pants as he flaunted his bare back. He didn't caption the post but simply wrote 'photography'. Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "Jungkook, what is this? I have high pressure." A comment read, "Hot coffee flying out of mouth. Mr Jeon Jungkook, what is happening?" Another person said, "OMG! Look at you! Soo hot! Today isn't my birthday but I accept the gift"

On Tuesday, Jungkook was seen flying out of Seoul. Fans shared on social media platforms that he was travelling to the US for the VMAs. However, it isn't clear if he flew to the US as he didn't attend the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON