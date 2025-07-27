After confessing about marriage woes, Justin Bieber and Hailey squash split rumours with steamy kissing pic

Singer Justin Bieber has put speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber to rest with a steamy photo of the couple sharing a passionate kiss. The picture comes amid the release of his new album, in which he opens up about marital struggles, which added to the rumours about their relationship. Justin Bieber recently opened up a lot on his surprise seventh album, Swag, where he admitted to having marital struggles.(Instagram)

Justin Bieber and Hailey's PDA moment

On Saturday, Justin posted several pictures on Instagram from a recent night out in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the release of his new album, Swag.

In one picture, which has gone viral on social media, the Daisies hitmaker, 31, and Rhode cofounder, 28, are seen locking lips as the pair continue to brush off rumours surrounding their marriage.

In the picture, Hailey is wearing a cropped black tank top and has her arms wrapped around a shirtless Justin. She is holding a yellow can and phone in one hand and has her eyes closed as they kiss. Justin has one hand around her waist, the other coming around her back.

In the loved-up photo, Justin had his tattoos on display. The Sorry singer, 31, chose to leave the post without a caption. Hailey also shared the picture in her Instagram Stories.

The pictures are from the intimate listening party, hosted at the Bird Street Club. The party brought together close friends and even a mini golf setup for an evening of celebration.

In another picture of the couple, Hailey can be seen standing behind the DJ booth with a smile as she watches Justin look out at the room. Many celebrities, such as Kendall Jenner, The Kid Laroi, and Madison Beer, were in attendance.

About Justin-Hailey’s marriage

Justin recently opened up a lot on his surprise seventh album, Swag, where he admitted to having marital struggles.

On his track Walking Away, the Grammy winner sings about a partner “throwing stones at (his) back” when he is “defenceless.” He also confirmed his marriage woes on another song, Daisies, where he sings about “throwin’ petals like, ‘Do you love me or not?’”

Justin and Hailey dated on and off when they first got together. In September 2018, they tied the knot and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024. They renewed their vows that same year.