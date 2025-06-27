Justin Bieber surprises fans by changing Instagram username to @lilbieber

Justin Bieber has once again caught fans off guard. This time, it is not a new song or album, but a change to his Instagram name. Justin Bieber has changed his Instagram handle (AP)

The 31-year-old pop star is now going by @lilbieber on Instagram. He quietly made the switch on Thursday by replacing the handle @justinbieber that he had used for years.

Fans were quick to notice the update, even though Bieber did not say anything about it directly.

The hint

The baby singer dropped a clue regarding the name change earlier in the week. On Tuesday, the star posted some sweet black-and-white photos of himself with his 10-month-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his wife Hailey Bieber.

He simply captioned the post “lil bieber” along with a lock emoji.

Is there trouble in paradise for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber?

A few days ago, Entertainment Tonight reported that Justin and Hailey Bieber are going through a rough patch. The reason? A source close to the publication shared that Hailey cares a lot about how the public sees them. But the singer does not feel the same way. He finds it hard to understand why she is so focused on public opinion.

The report also said that Hailey Bieber has been feeling upset. She thinks Justin Bieber is not trying hard enough to fix their issues or improve things between them.

"Justin has been getting irritated easily and feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye and Justin's lack of motivation has been upsetting for her,” said the insider.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in September 2018. The couple welcomed Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

