Justin Timberlake to drop his first album since 2018, Selfish video rolls out new comeback

Justin Timberlake is making his well-awaited comeback to the music scene with his new album this year. Beckoning the arrival of his first big solo musical piece since 2018, the Selfish music video dropped on January 25. This single's video serves as a special pre-release music fest for the forthcoming premiere of his album Everything I Thought It Was in March. Justin Timberlake stars in the Selfish video, a pre-release single from his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was.(Justin Timberlake YouTube channel)

The Can't Stop the Feeling singer's brand new single is a midtempo romantic ballad. It's video stars the 42-year-old artist as a full blown-out performer again as he can be seen flaunting his smooth dance moves in the final crescendo. Written by Timberlake himself with Louis Bell, Cirkut, Theron Thomas and Amy Allen, Selfish has been co-produced by Justin, Bell and Cirkut. The (EITIW) Everything I Thought It Was album lead single's video was directed by Bradley J. Clader, with Marty Kudelka and Dana Wilson choreographing it.

JT's latest solo track was originally revealed last week in a concert in Memphis, i.e. his hometown.

Watch the Justin Timberlake Selfish video

The Selfish video, though marking Justin's glamorous return, captures him in a down-to-earth tone. Sporting a white tee, the SexyBack singer reluctantly heads into rehearsal. Soon diving into a romantic expression with lyrics like, "I want every bit of you / I guess I’m selfish", the musician also harks back to his older releases with clever references spread throughout the .

Other updates on Justin Timberlake

EITIW will be Timberlake's sixth solo album, following his 2018 musical release Man of the Woods. The anticipated album will be released by RCA on March 15. In addition to the album news, JT has also made it to the headlines upon the announcement of his one-night-only music show in New York City's Irving Plaza. The NYC concert will be held on January 31, and its tickets are free.

Prior to Selfish, JT collaborated with BTS' Jungkook for the latter's solo debut album's track 3D. Additionally, he also joined hands with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado for the 2023 single Keep Going Up.