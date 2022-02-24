Kanye West rhymes Morgan Freeman with 'semen' in new Donda 2 song, people call it ‘embarrassing’

Kanye West has stirred up the internet once again after it emerged that he rhymed legendary actor Morgan Freeman's name with the word 'semen' in a track from his new album Donda 2.

The Grammy-winning rapper debuted his new track Sci-Fi at The Donda 2 performance experience organised in Miami on Wednesday. The song, which has not yet been released on streaming services, contained a strange reference to Morgan Freeman.

“When you lay down and I give you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman,” Kanye raps about The Shawshank Redemption actor in his new track.

Freeman soon began trending on Twitter as netizens expressed shock at Kanye's choice of lyrics. A user wrote, "Morgan Freeman did not ask for Kanye West to rhyme his name with 'semen.' Someone take the internet away from Ye."

Kanye West rhyming semen with Morgan Freeman is more embarrassing than Kanye acting like a herb over Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson. pic.twitter.com/didlFzQVKW — kereD (@i__m__kered) February 23, 2022

Another horrified user commented, "Yes, Morgan Freeman is trending — but only because @kanyewest is so mediocre that he couldn’t find any other word that would rhyme with 'semen.'" A third one expressed shock that only Kanye West could make a song by rhyming Morgan Freeman with semen.

When Morgan Freeman find out Kanye West rhymed his name with semen pic.twitter.com/lNokjpT6ov — Black Karen (@whyruwhite) February 23, 2022

Apart from having Morgan Freeman's name rhyming with semen, Kanye's new track Sci-Fi has been making headlines for another bizarre reason. Just before performing the song at his recent listening party in Miami, Kanye played a monologue from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Also Read: Kanye West confesses to having ‘suicidal’ thoughts in new Netflix documentary

The monologue was from Kim's appearance at Saturday Night Live (SNL) last year, when she had said, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids."

While playing the statement, the Jesus Is King rapper skipped the part Kim had said after praising him as a "genius." The reality TV star, who filed for divorce from Kanye last year, had opened up about her split from the actor in the monologue, saying, "So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON