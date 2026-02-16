Kanye West’s first-ever India concert finally confirmed. Here are all the details of the venue and tickets

Come March, global music icon Kanye West is set to make his much-anticipated India debut. The Grammy-winning artist will take the stage in Delhi on March 29, marking a musical outing that is already generating massive buzz among fans. Kanye West's event in India is being organised by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment and Wizcraft. (AFP)

Kanye West’s musical date with India On Monday, it was announced that rapper Ye, who was formerly known as Kanye West, will headline his first-ever performance in India on March 29. The concert will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Across continents, Kanye West’s live performances are celebrated for their larger-than-life visual spectacle and deeply immersive sonic experience. The gig is part of his ongoing global run of headline performances.

As per a statement by the organisers, people can “expect expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist that moves seamlessly from early era-defining anthems to contemporary classics, which has been conceived as an experience".

The update was also shared on District’s official Instagram handle, instantly sending fans into a frenzy and sparking excitement across social media. The caption of the post read, “INDIA. IT’S TIME. YE LIVE… 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI.”

“It really should’ve been in Mumbai,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Prayed for days like this”. One said, “Let's Goooo”, with one writing, “Delhi gonna light uppppp”.

Another social media user shared, “Change to Mumbai,NO MORE DELHIIII”. “Bound 2 new delhi,” one wrote. One shared, “IM GONNNAAAAA CRY”, with one saying, “I volunteer as security.”