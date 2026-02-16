Kanye West’s first-ever India concert finally confirmed. Here are all the details of the venue and tickets
On Monday, it was announced that rapper Ye, who was formerly known as Kanye West, will headline his first-ever performance in India on March 29.
Kanye West’s musical date with India
On Monday, it was announced that rapper Ye, who was formerly known as Kanye West, will headline his first-ever performance in India on March 29. The concert will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.
Across continents, Kanye West’s live performances are celebrated for their larger-than-life visual spectacle and deeply immersive sonic experience. The gig is part of his ongoing global run of headline performances.
As per a statement by the organisers, people can “expect expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist that moves seamlessly from early era-defining anthems to contemporary classics, which has been conceived as an experience".
The update was also shared on District’s official Instagram handle, instantly sending fans into a frenzy and sparking excitement across social media. The caption of the post read, “INDIA. IT’S TIME. YE LIVE… 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI.”
“It really should’ve been in Mumbai,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Prayed for days like this”. One said, “Let's Goooo”, with one writing, “Delhi gonna light uppppp”.
Another social media user shared, “Change to Mumbai,NO MORE DELHIIII”. “Bound 2 new delhi,” one wrote. One shared, “IM GONNNAAAAA CRY”, with one saying, “I volunteer as security.”
More about Kanye’s India gig
The event is organised by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment and Wizcraft. The tickets will go live on February 18 via District by Zomato.
Talking about Kanye’s show in India, Aman Kumar of White Fox said, “We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is… One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen.”
To this, Sabbas Joseph, co-founder and director, Wizcraft International, added, “India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions. A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”
With 24 Grammy Awards under his belt, Kanye West is considered as one of the most celebrated artists in the history of hip-hop. His tracks like Stronger, Gold Digger, Good Life, and Ultralight Beam continue to maintain their global appeal.
