Karan Aujla reacts after Mumbai fans say they fainted at his Holi show, call it ‘worst concert ever’
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla faces backlash from Mumbai fans over poor concert management during his P-Pop Culture World Tour.
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is currently busy with the India leg of his P-Pop Culture World Tour. The singer kicked off the tour with an electrifying performance in Delhi, followed by shows in Mumbai and Pune. While the Delhi and Pune concerts were widely praised, Mumbai fans expressed their anger over alleged poor management, calling it the “worst concert ever”. Karan has now reacted to the backlash, hinting at a possible second show in the city.
Fans criticses Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert
Karan performed in Mumbai on 3 March. However, the event was a Holi-themed daytime concert held in broad daylight. Fans gathered in huge numbers to celebrate Holi while enjoying the performance. After the concert, several attendees criticised the management, describing it as the “worst concert ever”. Videos circulating online showed fans complaining that sprinklers were available only in the Fan Zone and not in the VIP or General zones. Some also alleged that poor crowd management forced people to stand in long queues to buy water, leading to several attendees fainting and suffering heatstroke.
One fan criticised the organisers, claiming she could not even catch a glimpse of Karan Aujla because there were no large screens, and the stage was too far away, even for those in the VIP section. She further alleged that people were taking turns to sit on one side and were getting trampled in the crowd. Some attendees even compared the set-up to an “annual day stage” rather than a professional concert production.
Karan Aujla reacts
After his Pune concert later that evening, Karan responded to the complaints. Taking to Instagram, he hinted at adding another show in Mumbai to make it up to fans. He wrote, “Bombay, I think we need to add a night concert. Team Innovation, y’all coming back stronger or what???” However, the singer has not yet announced dates for a second Mumbai concert, though the hint has sparked excitement among fans.
About Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture World Tour
Karan kicked off the India leg of his tour in Delhi on 28 February. The concert was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with over 75,000 fans in attendance. The show featured some of his popular tracks, including Softly, Tauba Tauba, Gangsta, Boyfriend and 52 Bars. He also surprised fans by playing a few nostalgic 90s Bollywood songs, including O O Jaane Jaana. The evening concluded with a grand fireworks display.
Following his performances in Mumbai and Pune, Karan is set to perform in Chandigarh on 14 March, Indore on 21 March and Bengaluru on 29 March. The tour will also cover Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow before concluding in Ludhiana on 12 April.
