Karan Aujla wins hearts as he pays off Mumbai auto drivers' fines worth ₹22000: ‘Man with a heart of gold’

Later, another auto driver approached Karan and asked him to pay his fine as well. The singer then asked his team to clear an additional ₹5000 fine for the second driver, leaving him overjoyed. When the driver realised it was Karan Aujla, he hugged him.

On Monday, Karan Aujla’s photographer, Taran Sodhi, shared a video of the singer travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai. However, the vehicle was stopped by the police due to pending fines. The singer instructed his team to clear the fines, amounting to ₹17000.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is currently busy with the India leg of his P-Pop Culture Tour. The singer kicked off the tour in Delhi on 28 February and is now set to perform in Mumbai today (3 March). As he arrived in Mumbai, Karan enjoyed an auto-rickshaw ride in the city and won praise from fans after paying off the auto drivers' pending fines worth ₹22000.

Karan was heard saying, “We got pulled over because the auto driver had some pending fines and we told the policeman that we’d pay his fines. I love doing this.” He also advised the drivers not to incur further fines, saying, “Koi aur pay nahi karega (no one else will pay). Suddenly I am the city’s favourite.”

Fans showered praise on Karan for his gesture. One fan wrote, “This is the best kind of flex.” Another commented, “Man with a golden heart.” Others wrote, “That’s why I love this guy,” “GOAT for a reason,” and “Such a sweetheart.” One comment read, “We have made a real diamond famous.”

All about Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture India tour The singer began his tour with an electrifying performance at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With over 70,000 fans in attendance, he performed hits including Tauba Tauba, Gangster, Bachke Bachke, Boyfriend and For A Reason. Videos from the concert went viral on social media, with one clip showing Karan travelling across the stadium on a zip line. The show concluded with a fireworks display.

However, several fans also criticised alleged mismanagement at the concert, which reportedly led to chaos.

Following his performance in New Delhi on 28 February, Karan will perform in Mumbai and Pune on 4 March, Chandigarh on 14 March, Indore on 21 March, and Bengaluru on 29 March.