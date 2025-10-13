Anupam Kher, 70, impresses Vicky Kaushal as he aces Tauba Tauba hook step in just 3 minutes: ‘Took me a day to learn’

Last year, Vicky Kaushal took social media by storm with his electrifying hook step in Tauba Tauba, inspiring countless fans and celebrities to try it. Now, veteran actor Anupam Kher has joined the trend, fulfilling his dream of learning dance, and surprisingly, acing the viral step in just three minutes. Here’s how dad-to-be Vicky Kaushal reacted to the heartwarming video. Vicky Kaushal impressed by Anumpam Kher acing Tauba Tauba dance step.

Anupam Kher aces Tauba Tauba dance step

On Monday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a video of himself learning the Tauba Tauba hook step from choreographer Ceaser of the Bosco–Ceaser duo at the gym. After two or three attempts, he was seen confidently performing the signature step. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I have tried almost everything as an actor (even learnt swimming at 68) and am still working on my craft! But I have deliberately stayed away from DANCING because I can’t dance. What you’ve seen me doing in my song sequences in films is simply me enjoying the situation. But last month, I decided to LEARN dancing. And I did my first class last week! Then a couple of days back, I met the great choreographer #Ceaser of the #BoscoCeaser duo in a gym! And I told him about my dream.”

He further added, “He first laughed and then taught me a difficult hook step in just three minutes 🤓. So presenting my first-ever dance video. Now we’ll see what #VickyKaushal says. Don’t laugh, encourage. Jai Ho!”

Vicky Kaushal was clearly impressed. Reposting the video on his Instagram Story, he wrote, “I took a day to learn what you learnt and aced in 10 seconds… absolutely amazing sir!!! @anupamkher.” Choreographer Bosco Martis, who choreographed Tauba Tauba, also commented, “Sir, I love you! I wish we had half the energy you have.”

Vicky Kaushal praises Anupam Kher for acing Tauba Tauba dance step.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise. One wrote, “Too good! You should have started earlier, we would’ve loved to see your dhamdaar dance on the big screen.” Another said, “You nailed it in one go!” while another added, “You’ve proved age is just a number, it’s never too late to learn something new.”

The song Tauba Tauba is from Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. Sung by Karan Aujla, the high-energy dance number is written by Mr Tuomo Korander, Mr Tommi Vatanen, and Karan Aujla.

About Anupam Kher and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming work

Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great, a self-directed film featuring Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Pallavi Joshi. Though it received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, Anupam will next appear in a biopic on Rabindranath Tagore.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently surprised fans when he and Katrina Kaif announced their pregnancy. After delivering 2025’s highest-grossing film Chhaava, Vicky will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, slated for a 2026 release.