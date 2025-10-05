Chachu-to-be Sunny Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child: ‘Nervous hain sab’

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif elated fans when they announced their pregnancy in September. The couple shared the joyous news on social media, and their industry friends including Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others, showered them with love. Now, chachu-to-be Sunny Kaushal has also reacted to the good news, revealing how everyone in the family is nervous yet eagerly waiting for the newborn. Sunny Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy announcement.

Sunny Kaushal reacts to bhabhi Katrina Kaif's pregnancy news

Sunny Kaushal recently attended an event in Mumbai, where he was seen talking to a paparazzo and expressing his excitement about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy announcement. He told Instant Bollywood, “Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai (It’s happy news and everyone is delighted). Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (We’re also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come.”

On 28 September, Sunny celebrated his 36th birthday with friends and family, and Katrina was also part of the intimate birthday bash. She looked happy and radiant in a picture from the celebration. The photo, which also featured Sunny, Mini Mathur and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, was shared by Mini to wish Sunny on his birthday. Katrina and Sunny share a sweet bond — on his birthday, Katrina wished him with a heartfelt post on Instagram, calling him her “best devar”.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy announcement

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in 2021 after dating for a brief period. In September this year, the couple took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture showing Katrina flaunting her baby bump while Vicky lovingly cradled it. Along with the photo, they wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Sunny Kaushal’s recent and upcoming films

Sunny was last seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. He will next be seen in Letters To Mr. Khanna, described as a coming-of-age story directed by Milind Dhaimade. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. The release date is yet to be announced.