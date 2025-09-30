Mom-to-be Katrina Kaif is finally spotted after baby news, celebrates ‘devar’ Sunny Kaushal's birthday

Actor Katrina Kaif is showing off that pregnancy glow in her latest pictures. The actor and her husband Vicky Kaushal, revealed last week that they are expecting their first child together. She had not been spotted since, except in pictures from brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal's birthday bash on Monday. Katrina Kaif's recent photos highlight her pregnancy glow.

Katrina Kaif at Sunny's party

Katrina looked happy as a clam in a picture from the party. It also featured Sunny, Mini Mathur and Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif. The photo was posted by Mini to wish Sunny on his birthday.

In the picture, Katrina look glowy in a red and white dress. Her hair was long and straight as usual. She smiled brightly for the camera with her friends.

Katrina and Vicky's happy news

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced last Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the announcement on their Instagram accounts. Both shared a polaroid where the two are looking joyfully at Katrina's baby bump.

Celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, and Huma Qureshi also reacted to the post, sending blessings and greetings to the couple.

Over the past few days, a lot of anticipation has been making buzz surrounding Katrina Kaif's pregnancy. The actor's absence from public appearances added fuel to the speculations.

"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in the caption to the post. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at a private ceremony in Rajastha.

Vicky most recently appeared in the period drama Chhaava and is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 thriller Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.