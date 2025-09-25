Can Pawan Kalyan's OG beat Rajinikanth's Coolie, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become biggest opener of 2025?: An analysis

Even though he has been a force to reckon with at the box office for two decades, Pawan Kalyan was never considered among the top heroes of Telugu cinema when it came to box office pull. Earlier, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna overshadowed him, while later Prabhas and Mahesh Babu leapt ahead. OG may just change that. The film's bumper opening is set to reaffirm the Power Star's A-list status in Tollywood. But if all goes well, it may just establish him as a legit star pan-India. OG movie collection: Pawan Kalyan's film is set to dominate the box office.

OG box office prediction

They Call Him OG, styled as just OG, is Pawan Kalyan's final film before he takes a hiatus to focus on politics. Naturally, the Sujeeth-directorial has immense buzz around it. The presence of Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist has further increased the film's appeal. Early trends show that the film has collected over ₹100 crore in advance bookings alone, the highest collection for any non-pan-India release in history. Trade experts are saying that the film should sail past the ₹150-crore mark in worldwide collections on the opening day itself. Some trade pundits are putting its potential opening at even higher than KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹159 crore) or Salaar ( ₹158 crore).

Can OG be the best opening Indian film of 2025

The ₹150-crore mark is important for OG. If it passes that, it will become the biggest opening Indian film of the year, surpassing Rajinikanth's Coolie, which earned exactly ₹150 crore worldwide earlier this year. Among Hindi films, the biggest opening was registered by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which earned ₹84 crore on the first day globally.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava opened at 'just' ₹47 crore, but went on to surpass all these films with its lifetime collection. Chhaava ended up earning ₹808 crore by the end of its run, becoming the year's highest grossing Indian film. This is also a mark that OG would want to surpass given its bumper opening. But the film would need to maintain momentum via word of mouth to be able to do that.

OG, directed by Sujeeth, also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.