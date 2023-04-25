Kesha drops new album ‘Gag Order’. Is she leaving her party anthem days behind?

Kesha, the singer-songwriter who rose to fame with the hit song "Tik Tok," has announced her fifth studio album, Gag Order. The album is set to release on May 19 and features introspective songs that dive deep into her personal experiences and emotions.

The album's genesis can be traced back to the spring of 2020 when Kesha was on the verge of a panic attack. Her aging cat, Mr. Peeps, brought over her headphones, and she took it as a sign to meditate. In the midst of a guided meditation, she experienced a spiritual awakening that led to the creation of the album's first song, "Eat the Acid."

"I fully thought I was having a mental breakdown. I called my therapist and my doctor. They all were like, ‘Oh, you had a spiritual awakening. Yay! Good job,’" Kesha recalled. "I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun. It’s scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it’s also so healing."

Produced by Rick Rubin, a fellow Pisces who bonded with Kesha over their shared spirituality, Gag Order is a departure from the singer's previous albums. While Rainbow and High Road featured introspective tracks and upbeat songs perfect for getting amped before going out, Gag Order is a true about-face. The album is not danceable, but it's thought-provoking and emotionally charged.

"Living in My Head," which Kesha wrote in the middle of a panic attack, is a painful listen in the tradition of John Lennon’s "Cold Turkey." "Every time I listen to ‘Living in My Head’ I just want to curl up in a ball and hide," she says. The album's title, Gag Order, is also a reference to Kesha's ongoing legal battle with her former producer and label owner Dr. Luke, which she filed against in 2014, alleging an extended period of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

"I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now," Kesha said. "With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized."

The album's lead single, "Fine Line," addresses her current legal predicament. "I feel like there's a fine line between what I am and what you want me to be," Kesha sings on the track. "I feel like there's a fine line between the truth and the lies they feed me."

Kesha's previous albums were known for their party anthems and catchy hooks, but Gag Order is different. It's a raw and honest portrayal of the singer's personal struggles, and Kesha hopes that her vulnerability will inspire others to confront their own emotions.

"I hope that people will feel less alone and more understood when they hear these songs," Kesha said. "I hope that this album will help people confront their own emotions and start a conversation about mental health and wellness."

As Kesha continues to evolve as an artist and as a person, she remains committed to using her platform to raise awareness about important issues. Whether it's through her music or her activism, Kesha is determined to make a positive impact on the world.