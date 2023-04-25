‘I cut my hand…’: Taylor Swift shares note to fans after Houston show

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour in which she is touring various US cities and performing live to her fans. Last weekend, she performed three shows at Houston's NRG Stadium. During the Houston Shows, she enthralled the fans with "Wonderland," "You're Not Sorry," "A Place in This World," "Today Was a Fairytale," "Begin Again" and "Cold as You" for the set's surprise songs throughout the run. 'Gorgeous' singer will be doing her next show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this coming weekend. Taylor Swift(Twitter)

On Monday, Swift took to Instagram to thank her fans for the surreal response that she is receiving on her tours. She shared that all the three shows in Houston were a huge success as it drew big crowds.

"Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta," wrote Swift.

The 33-year old singer addressed the concerns about her injury sustained during one of her shows in Houston.

" PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood," posted Swift.

Recently, Swift split with boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. She had made her relationship public in the spring of 2017. As per reports, the breakup happened mainly because of Alwyn's shy nature and his inability to deal with Swift's high level of fame and the attention she regularly receives from the public.

During her ongoing Eras tour, Swift was seen with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters in New York, few weeks after her breakup with Alwyn. Recently, she also hanged out with Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.