Taylor Swift shows 'Loser' sign to 'Lover' version of herself after recent breakup

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, after her break-up with Joe Alwyn. On Friday, April 21, Swift had a show in Houston, Texas.

Out of several songs on the show, she sang “Look What You Made Me Do” for the sea of fans while she had backup dancers dressed up in her old outfits. One of the dancers was dressed in a pink fur stole, similar to what Swift had worn in the music video of her song “You Need to Calm Down” from 'Lover" album.

At one moment during her performance, Swift went up to the dancer wearing the pink fur stole and formed the letter “L” with her pointer finger and thumb above her forehead while the dancer looked on. The “L” sign is often used to signify Loser.

Interestingly, Lover album seemingly features many love songs about her romance with Alwyn including “London Boy,” “Paper Rings” and “Cornelia Street.” As she made the "L" sign to one of her songs from the album, fans are speculating that it was targeted at the news of her recent breakup.

During the show in Houston, Swift also sang 1989’s “Wonderland” and Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’s “You’re Not Sorry.” As per reports, her Eras Tour includes 52 stops in 20 cities.

Swift and Alwyn broke up after six years of dating since making their relationship public in the spring of 2017. As per reports, the split happened mainly because of Alwyn's shy nature and his apprehension of Swift's high level of fame and the attention from the public.

Recently, Swift was seen with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters in New York several weeks after her breakup with Alwyn.