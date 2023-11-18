King interview: ‘Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife with Nick Jonas opened my music to the whole world’

Singer, songwriter and composer King, who made waves with bangers like Tu Aake Dekhle and Maan Meri Jaan, is back with his new album. Titled NEW LIFE, it actually encapsulates his growth as an independent artist. (Also Read: Nick Jonas vibes with King, sings in Hindi in music video for Maan Meri Jaan, desi fans are proud)

In an exclusive interview, King talks about his NEW LIFE, both the album and the breakout success, his tribute to '90s Bollywood music, and what a collaboration with Nick Jonas did for his global appeal. Excerpts:

Your latest album NEW LIFE is actually your first unfinished one. Now that you've actually enjoyed a ‘new life’ post the breakout success of your songs, how have you seen this album evolve over the years?

It's been quite a journey watching NEW LIFE evolve over the years. Initially, it started as my first unfinished album, but as I experienced a 'new life' post the success of my songs, it transformed significantly. The album began to reflect the growth and changes I've gone through, both personally and as an artist. The songs took on a deeper meaning and resonance, capturing different aspects of my journey and emotions. So, in a way, this album has become a living record of my own evolution.

Tu Aake Dekh Le and Maan Meri Jaan were the clear breakout hits from your albums The Carnival and Champagne Talk respectively. Which track do you have your money on in the new album?

Tu Aake Dekh Le and Maan Meri Jaan were indeed standout tracks from my previous albums. However, with the new album, I'm not putting my money on just one track. Each song holds a special place in my heart, and I believe they have the potential to connect with my audience in unique ways. I'm excited to see how all the songs resonate with my fans.

You ventured into Bollywood last year with the song Sahi Galat (Drishyam 2). But have you been approached by producers or music labels to use your hit songs in their films? Are you open to that?

I'm quite open to such opportunities. Music in films can add a unique dimension to storytelling, and I'm always excited to explore these collaborations. It's a great way to reach a wider audience and create a more immersive experience for listeners.

Your new album has a new spin on the Suniel Shetty-Karisma Kapoor 1994 song Haaye Hukku. Why did you think of making it your own? What impact does '90s Bollywood music have on you?

Haaye Hukku from the '90s Bollywood era holds a special place in my heart. I decided to make it my own in the new album because I wanted to pay tribute to the nostalgia and timeless appeal of '90s Bollywood music. It has had a profound impact on me, influencing my musical style and creativity. I wanted to infuse my own flavour into the track while preserving its essence, and it was a delightful experience to bring this classic into the modern era.

How was your experience of performing at the Apple BKC store and recording in Apple Music's spatial audio?

Performing at Apple BKC and composing music in Apple Music's spatial audio was an absolute thrill. The technology and innovation that Apple brings to the music industry are unparalleled. Spatial audio has added a new dimension to my music, creating an immersive and captivating experience for the audience. I'm grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Apple Music in such a cutting-edge way.

Your best songs, including Tu Jaana Na Piya from NEW LIFE, talk about longing. Why do you feel it's an emotion that resonates with the audience and with you personally?

Longing is a universal emotion that resonates deeply with people because it's something we all experience at some point in our lives. Whether it's longing for love, connection, or something beyond our reach, it's a feeling that connects us all. Personally, I find that exploring themes of longing allows me to tap into raw emotions in my music, making it easier for listeners to connect with the songs.

Do you believe your crossover hits like Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) with Nick Jonas would introduce NEW LIFE to an international audience? Do you have plans for more international collaborations like these?

Absolutely, breakout hits like Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) have opened doors for us to a wider international audience. It has definitely helped bridge cultural gaps and also connect with listeners from the Indian diaspora across the globe. As for my future plans, stay tuned!

