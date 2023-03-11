Home / Entertainment / Music / King on his collaboration with Nick Jonas: I’ve always been a fan of his music; talks about Priyanka Chopra Jonas

King on his collaboration with Nick Jonas: I’ve always been a fan of his music; talks about Priyanka Chopra Jonas

music
Published on Mar 11, 2023 03:14 PM IST

The Maan Meri Jaan hitmaker says collaboration with the American musician ‘has been in the works for a while’. Read the exclusive interview.

ByVinay MR Mishra

Indian rapper King announced his collaboration with American singer Nick Jonas on Wednesday. The two come together for Afterlife, an “enhanced version” of King’s chartbuster Maan Meri Jaan. “This has been in the works for a while,” shares King as he mentions Jonas and he “connected very easily”.

Talking about this Indian - American collaboration - a first for Jonas - King shares, “I’ve always been a fan of Nick’s sound and his music. I’ve heard his track Bacon on loop multiple times. As artists, our conversations started with us sharing and appreciating our music. Nick is extremely humble! When artists appreciate each other’s music, it’s very motivating.”

The rapper’s post soon saw several congratulatory messages, and the one that caught the eye of many was: Priyanka Bhabhi ki khaas farmaish pe. Mention this to King and he laughs. “Even I read that comment. Ab farmaish (pe) I cannot comment, I think Nick is better suited for that. But yes, I did interact with her as well and what a wonderful, humble, talented person she is. She’s such a fantastic idol to look up to. She has broken through globally and created that bridge for Indian talent to be showcased on a global stage. We connected over music and how India has seen fantastic pop stars over the years and continues to do so,” he recalls.

As for Maan Meri Jaan, the track has turned out to be a massive hit in the 24-year-old’s discography. “It has brought in so many new fans and this motivates us to give them bigger and better experiences. A lot of newer opportunities have also come my way which is very exciting to be able to do different projects as well as continue building my sound,” he ends.

