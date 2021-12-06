Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kumar Sanu ‘always wanted’ to take revenge on Anu Malik for doing this during Baazigar

Kumar Sanu and Anu Malik sang the 90s hit sing Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein in Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar. Kumar Sanu has now said he always wanted to sing the portions that Anu did.
Kumar Sanu was a guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.
Published on Dec 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kumar Sanu completed his unfulfilled dream over the weekend when he sang the rap portion of the famous 90s song, Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein, which featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film, Baazigar. Kumar Sanu was a guest on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

When contestant Yumna Ajin sang the song on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Kumar Sanu walked up to the stage and sang the rap portions that were done by Anu Malik in the original song.

A LiveHindustan report claimed that Kumar Sanu also said, "I actually wanted to take revenge on Anu Malik. He didn't let me sing the rap part of the song Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen. I could have done it easily, but he didn't let me do it.”

The singer added, “Since then, I always wanted, from the bottom of my heart to take revenge on him by singing the rap part. And today my revenge is completed on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa."

Featured in Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar, the song was picturised on lead actors of the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

In October this year, Kumar Sanu celebrated his birthday with his industry colleagues Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam. Kumar Sanu was one of the top playback singers in Bollywood in the 90s. Dil Ka Aalam, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha and Baazigar O Baazigar are some of his hit numbers. 

The current season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya as judges. Aditya Narayan is hosting the show.

kumar sanu anu malik
