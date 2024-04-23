Kygo announces 2024 world tour, check out dates, venues, special guests

Kygo is ready to hit the road again! The Norwegian DJ took to social media on Monday, April 22, to announce the first part of his World Tour. The 32-year-old record producer also revealed that he will joined by his “friends and special guests” Zara Larsson, Sofi Tukker, Gryffin, Sam Feldt, Haylasings, Vandelux, Victoria Nadine, and Klangkarussell. Kygo is set to begin part one of his world tour this fall(X, formerly Twitter)

“Time to bring the music to you!!! Part One of my World Tour starts this fall with my friends and special guests,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Starting this fall, Kygo will embark on the European and North American leg of his 2024 World Tour. You can check out the full list of dates and corresponding venues below:

Full list of dates for Kygo's 2024 World Tour

Saturday, September 7 – Commerce City, CO – DICK'S Sporting Goods Park *+

Thursday, September 12 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *+

Friday, September 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *+

Tuesday, September 17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *+

Friday, September 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *+

Saturday, September 21 – Toronto, ON – Woodbine Park *+

Wednesday, September 25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^~

Saturday, September 28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^~

Friday, October 4 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^~

Wednesday, October 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^~

Thursday, October 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^~

Thursday, October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^~

Wednesday, November 6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena > =

Friday, November 8 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena > %

Wednesday, November 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena >=

Friday, November 15 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena >=

Sunday, November 17 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome *=

Thursday, November 21 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena #=

Saturday, November 23 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle #=

Tuesday, November 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome #=

Friday, November 29 – Milan, Italy – Forum #=

Tuesday, December 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center #=

Friday, December 6 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena #=

Saturday, December 7 – Paris, France – Accor Arena #=

Wednesday, December 11 – London, UK – The O2 #+

Friday, December 13 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena #+

Special guests: