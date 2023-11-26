LABOUM'S Haein gets married to longtime boyfriend in dreamy private wedding

K-pop girl group LABOUM member Haein recently tied the knot with her longtime non-celebrity boyfriend yesterday, November 26. The 28-year-old South Korean singer got married in a dreamy private wedding ceremony. Other LABOUM members were also in attendance along with Haein's family and close friends. Haein wore a sparkly embellished flowy white dress with a matching veil. A small tiara added another bling factor to her elegant ensemble. The K-pop idol sported a soft makeup look with a nude-pink lipstick. LABOUM's Haein got married yesterday(Haein/ Instagram)

Several pictures from Haein's big day were shared by herself on her Instagram stories, which soon went viral on social media. In the photos shared by her fans on X, formerly Twitter, Haein can be seen looking joyful. Her cheeks blushed as she smiled while looking at her new husband, whom she first met when they were both 19. The newly-married couple started out as friends but later their love blossomed into a serious relationship.

Back in October, Haein made two major announcements: Her engagement to her longtime partner and the fact they are already expecting a baby in the near future. In the social media announcement, Haein revealed that she was pregnant ahead of their wedding. On several occasions, she has commented about their beautiful love story.

Haein once revealed that their love felt like fate and she is beyond happy to be with him. When she made her engagement public, Haein also talked about her then-fiance, expressing how she was filled with emotions when he made a surprise proposal to her.

After her nuptial, Haein took to the stage alongside LABOUM members and performed a couple of songs. Fans flocked to social media to congratulate the singer on her new beginning. One fan wrote, “My dimple queen #Laboum bias HAEIN GOT MARRIED YESTERDAY she looks so cute & full of love for her man like the adorable bean she is.” Another said, “Our bride & #Laboum members performed their famous song Journey to Atlantis together EMO.”