K-pop band RIIZE to celebrate 100 days of debut with a grand fan meet

Working under SM Entertainment, RIIZE is a seven-member boy group, Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The band debuted on September 4, 2023, with the album ‘Get a Guitar’ which proved to be a massive hit, selling over a million copies. It features two tracks, namely 'Get a Guitar' and ‘Memories.’

RIIZE: First Fan Meet

RIIZE will be hosting their first fan meet titled- the 2023 RIIZE 100 Days Party - Hello BRIIZE.

The event will be happening on December 17, 2023, at 2 PM and 7 PM KST (Korean Standard Time) at the Donghae Art Center in Kwangwoon University, Seoul.

Additionally, the event will be the first ticketing opportunity for RIIZE's official fan club, BRIIZE, marking the fandom's first appearance for a meeting with their icons, except Seughan who will not be participating due to hiatus.

Fans awaiting can grasp the opportunity from December 6 at 8 PM KST.

RIIZE: Seunghan on indefinite hiatus

In a formal statement issued by SM Entertainment on November 22, the agency disclosed that Seunghan, a member of the rising group RIIZE, will be embarking on an indefinite hiatus from his engagements and group promotions. This decision was taken in response to the controversies surrounding the singing star's personal life.

Many videos of the K-pop icon, including one of him kissing a girl have been leaked leading to significant backlash. Another video was of individuals resembling Seunghan and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin, where they seemed to be mocking LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae during an Instagram live session. However, fans have clarified that the singer did not insult Eunchae.

RIIZE: Upcoming activities

RIIZE is all set to grace the 2023 MAMA Awards happening from November 28-29.

Additionally, the K-pop band is set to appear at the Melon Music Awards on December 2, 2023.