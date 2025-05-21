Lady Gaga is now an Emmy winner, and only one trophy away from EGOT status. Here's why that matters

Lady Gaga is now an Emmy winner. The singer-actor has won a Sports Emmy for her Super Bowl performance of Hold My Hand. Gaga won in the Outstanding music direction category for her rendition of the Top Gun: Maverick anthem on Bourbon Street in New Orleans as a tribute to the victims of the New Year’s attack. (Also read: Lady Gaga was ‘unaware’ of bomb threat at historic Rio concert; thanks 2.5 million fans in first post) Lady Gaga has won a Sports Emmy Award.(Instagram)

Lady Gaga's Sports Emmy win

Gaga's performance was an emotional one as the performer played the piano and she was joined by a full band and choir, with the Louisiana State Police troopers, New Orleans police officers, first responders and law enforcement in the front row. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was also featured in the tribute.

What makes the win significant for Gaga is that now she has completed three of the four wins necessary for the EGOT status, considered the Grand Slam in American entertainment. EGOT refers to winning the Emmy, Grammy, Academy Award (Oscar), and Tony. Gaga has already won an Oscar and several Grammy Awards in the past. All she needs is a Tony Award (given for performances in theatre) to complete her EGOT status.

What is EGOT

EGOT, as a concept, was created in the 1980s by actor Philip Michael Thomas. In 1984, he said he would complete all four wins in five years. While Thomas is yet to even be nominated for a single award, a few performers have completed the grand slam since. Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, and Rita Moreno had all completed their EGOT wins prior to the 1980s. Since then, 18 performers have joined them. These include names like Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Viola Davis, and Elton John. Some names who are just one award away from EGOT include Helen Mirren, Hugh Jackman, Eminem, Kate Winslet, and Martin Scorsese.