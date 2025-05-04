Lady Gaga was ‘unaware’ of bomb threat at historic Rio concert; thanks 2.5 million fans in first post

Lady Gaga's concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Copacabana Beach was attended by a record 2.5 million people. This is the highest number of attendees ever achieved by a female artist, according to organizers. However, the event went into brief chaos after a bomb threat, which was immediately thwarted. Lady Gaga performs during her concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (AFP)

In her first social media post after the concert, Gaga thanked her fans, saying she will ‘never forget this moment’. However, the 39-year-old did not mention the bomb threat.

Lady Gaga was ‘unaware’ of bomb threat

TMZ cited a representative for Lady Gaga to report that she was not aware of the bomb threat, and performed anyway. She learned about the threat from news reports on Sunday morning. The Bloody Mary singer did not get a chance to not perform because ‘she was sent out there without any knowledge of what might happen’.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Police said on Sunday that two people involved in the plot have been arrested, the Associated Press reported. Lady Gaga's team, according to the TMZ report, said they worked closely with law enforcement during the planning and execution of the concert, but were surprised that officials did not inform the singer about the threat.

Local media reported that the two suspects are a part of a radicalized group that promotes hate speech toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Lady Gaga's first post after the concert

On Sunday, Gaga posted a photo carousel on social media, thanking her fans. “Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away,” she wrote.

“Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you. An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster,” she further added.