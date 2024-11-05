Lady Gaga rallies for Kamala Harris, sings ‘God Bless America’ to close her final campaign

Lady Gaga was among the star-studded lineup who took to the stage at a major campaign rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US elections on November 5. As per a report on Variety, Lady Gaga performed God Bless America and Edge of Glory to a packed crowd. Among the other performers were Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, and other stars such as Oprah. (Also read: From Jennifer Lopez to Lady Gaga, Beyonce and more: Full list of Hollywood celebs who endorsed Kamala Harris) Lady Gaga performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Lady Gaga rallies for Kamala Harris

Before her performance at the rally in Philadelphia on Monday night, Lady Gaga made a passionate plea to the audience to exercise their voting rights. She said, "For more than half of this country’s life, women didn’t have a voice. Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions. But tomorrow, women will be a part of making this decision. Today I am holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am. I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans. And now, Pennsylvania, it’s your turn. The country is depending on you. So tomorrow make sure all your voices are heard. Come on, let’s go!”

She then belted out God Bless America and Edge of Glory as the clock struck 12, marking the arrival of election day.

Lady Gaga was also joined by other performers like Jon Bon Jovi, and Katy Perry. Meanwhile, Oprah made an impassioned plea on the role of Pennsylvania voters to determine the outcome of the elections. “Every single vote, every one, is going to matter. That’s why I’ve come to Philadelphia tonight. And yesterday I was all the way across the country and I was hiking on a Sunday afternoon, and I met a woman named Angela who told me that she was gonna sit this one out. Now, I know she was immediately sorry. She told me that. Because I would not let up. So I said, ‘We don’t get to sit this one out.’”

The US presidential election 2024 is set to take place on November 5, with the results likely to be out on November 6.

